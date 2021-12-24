Makers of 'Samajwadi' Perfume Raided, So Far Rs 150 Crore in Cash Recovered from Bizman's Residence

In raids at premises related to the entrepreneur who launched the ‘Samajwadi’ perfume, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) Gujarat and Income Tax department have recovered a massive amount of cash. Pictures of the counting of money have gone viral, and the figure has already crossed Rs 150 crore.

The I-T raid took place in the residence and office of perfume manufacturer Piyush Jain, while the DGGI raided the factory of a pan masala manufacturer and office of a transporter, allegedly involved in evading tax worth crores by using fake invoices.

The I-T department conducted similar raids at other establishments of Jain in Mumbai and Gujarat. According to the I-T department, tax evasion of Rs 150 crore had been unearthed during the raids. A cash counting machine was also taken to Jain’s house. The process of counting currency notes is on with the help of SBI officials.

Advertisement

Sources said the counting might get concluded by Saturday morning, resulting in the exact figure.

Samajwadi perfume, endorsed by the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, was launched by Jain ahead of the assembly election in the state.

Officials said the transporter would generate multiple invoices in the name of non-existent firms, all below Rs 50,000 for one truckload, to avoid generating e-way bills. Four such trucks were intercepted outside the factory premises, they added.

More than 200 fake invoices used in the past for transportation without payment of GST were recovered from the warehouse of transporter, officials said.

The DGGI further said physical stock taking at the factory had resulted in the detection of a shortage of raw materials/finished goods. The DGGI is organising necessary follow-up action in the matter.

Advertisement

BJP trains guns at SP

Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra tweeted in Hindi about the massive cash recovery, targeting the Samajwadi Party. He said, “Samajwadi ka naara hai, janta ka paisa humara hai. In a GST raid on Piyush Jain who launched Samajwadi perfume at the party’s office, more than Rs 100 crore has been found; what kind of samajwadi (socialist) black money is this?"

Advertisement

Earlier, the I-T department had raided the residences of people associated with the SP. The raids took place at the residence and offices of Jainendra Yadav in Lucknow, Rajeev Rai in Mau, Manoj Rai in Agra and some others closely associated with the SP and party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Akhilesh had attacked the BJP over the raids and said the party was misusing agencies.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.