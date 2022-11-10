Makers of Udhayanidhi Stalin's Kalagathalaivan Conclude Shooting; Know Release Date

Actor-producer Udhayanidhi Stalin’s upcoming movie Kalagathalaivan has entered the post-production stage. The movie is directed by Magizh Thirumeni, who has given movies like Meaghamann and Thadam. Kalagathalaivan will hit the screen on November 18 and features Nidhi Agerwal as a female protagonist alongside Kalaiayarasan, Bigg Boss fame Arav, and Srikanth Deva. The project was bankrolled by Red Giant Movies. The production house shared the first look at the movie on Twitter.

“The title of @Udhaystalin & #MagizhThirumeni next is #Kalagathalaivan Here’s the first look -https://bit.ly/Kalagathalaivan @AgerwalNidhhi @MShenbagamoort3 #RArjunDurai @teamaimpr @SonyMusicSouth.’’ reads the caption. The poster shows a silhouette of a man, as it gets filled with a collage of the cityscape and ghettos on the other side.

Gradually, the blue silhouette turns red, and montages of Udhayanidhi Stalin appear. The poster is complemented by fast-paced music. The final glimpse showed Udhayanidhi in three poses with a serious gaze. The poster is shared on the YouTube channel of Sony Music South.

Lately, a song from Kalagathalaivan, Hey Puyale was released by the makers on social media. The track is voiced by Shreya Ghoshal and Sathyaprakash. The lyrics are written by Karky and a lyrical video of the melodious romantic number was released. So far the romantic number is basking in praises. Pisasu fame Arrol Corelli has composed the music for Kalagathalaivan.

A user wrote, “One more song of Shreya Ghoshal dipped in honey to hear it all along the solo nights. Melody Queen of Indian Music Shreya Ghoshal."

Another subscriber wrote, “Unexpected… What a shooting song and the way the queen put her soul into this song “Breeze Nightingale of Indian Music Industry Shreya Ghoshal."

A source from Kalagathalaivan said the makers will launch a grand audio event. It was earlier speculated that Kalagathalaivan could be a political thriller, but director Magizh Thirumeni has come out with a clarification that Kalagathalaivan is an action thriller.

