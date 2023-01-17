Makki Now an Int’l Terrorist: But China Continues to Protect 'The Brute Four' Diplomatically

While the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has notified Abdul Rehman Makki as an international terrorist, China has been managing to protect four Pakistan-based terrorists — 26/11 key accused Abdul Rauf, Sajid Mir, Shahid Mahmood and Talha Saeed — involved in planning terror activities in India.

India has proposed to designate them as terrorists, but the sanction has been put on hold by Beijing.

Importantly, all 14 members, except China, agreed to designate Makki as a terrorist.

A look at the four:

ABDUL RAUF AZHAR

Abdul Rauf Azhar is a terrorist who was involved in the hijacking of an Indian Airlines Flight 814 in 1999. Azhar belongs to a terrorists’ family and is the younger brother of Masood Azhar who has been listed as terrorist by UNSC.

He is a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander involved in insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and war in Afghanistan. He came on the radar of global law enforcement organisation from 2001. He was the one who planned the hijacking of Indian Airlines IC 814 In December 1999. Later, he was involved in planning and execution of several attacks including Parliament attack, attack on IAF Pathankot base and Pulwama Fidayeen attack which took lives of 40 CRPF jawans.

SAJID MIR

Sajid Mir is the main planner in the Mumbai terror attacks on November 26, 2008. He is a Pakistani national from Lahore and leader of Lashkar-e-Toiba, which is backed by Pakistan intelligence agencies.

Mir is also wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of United States. The FBI says that “Mir allegedly served as the chief planner of the attacks, directing preparations and reconnaissance, and was one of the Pakistan-based controllers during the attacks." Six Americans were killed during the three-day attacks out of total 170 killings.

SHAHID MAHMOOD

The Karachi-based LeT leader had been affiliated with the group since 2007 and had served during 2015-16 as vice-chairman of the Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF), which has been designated as a front for the LeT by the US and the UN.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took action in 2016 to disrupt LeT’s fundraising and support networks by designating two of the group’s senior leaders, including Shahid Mahmood (Mahmood) as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs) pursuant to Executive Order. Mahmood are being designated for acting for or on behalf of LeT, a terrorist organization based in Pakistan, the department had said. Mahmood was instructed to forge covert links with Islamic organizations in Bangladesh and Burma, and as of late 2011, he claimed that LeT’s primary concern should be attacking India and America.

TALHA SAEED

Last year, in a notification, the Union Home Ministry added name of Talha Saeed as the 32nd terrorist under UAPA.

The ministry said that he is a resident of Lahore and a senior leader of LeT. Saeed also heads the cleric wing of the banned terror outfit and planned and executed the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Talha is actively involved in recruitment, fund collection, planning and executing attacks by LeT in India and Indian interests in Afghanistan. He is also involved in propagating Jihad against Israel, United States of America and India. Importantly, he is the son of Hafiz Saeed, co-founder of LeT.

