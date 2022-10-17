Malali Masjid Row: Mandir or Mosque? Mangaluru Court's Verdict Expected Today | Recap of Case

A Mangaluru Court is likely to deliver a key verdict on the Malali Mosque row on Monday. The hearing follows the discovery of a Hindu temple-like architectural design beneath an old mosque on the outskirts of Mangaluru in April this year.

The discovery was made during a renovation process at the Juma Masjid in Malali, on the outskirts of Mangaluru. The mosque’s administration was in charge of the renovations.

Hindu activists raised alarm over the Hindu structures at the mosque who had demanded a full probe. In response, the masjid management committee had filed a counter application in the additional civil court.

The advocate for the mosque had argued that the matter comes under the Waqf-related court as the mosque is the property of the Waqf Board. He had sought the dismissal of the petition.

The civil court in Mangaluru which is conducting inquiry on several petitions with regard to the renovation of Malali mosque, is likely to deliver their judgement on the limits of authority of the court with regard to maintainability of the suit for permanent injunction.

The high court had earlier directed the city court to conduct an inquiry into the remaining petitions only after delivering its verdict in the ongoing case.

In April, leaders of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had asked the district administration to halt renovation work at the mosque until documents were verified.

The Dakshina Kannada Commissionerate had in April ordered that the structure remain in place until further orders were issued. The administration was also investigating land records and had urged people to maintain peace.

