WATCH | As Football Teams Prep for Malappuram Match, Audience Behind Them Fall; 200 Injured

Around 200 people suffered injuries, while five are critical after temporary gallery installed on the LP school ground at Kalikavu’s Poongod in Malappuram collapsed during the All India Sevens Football Tournament.

According to a report in Mathrubhumi, the gallery was holding more people than its capacity. It is believed that almost 8,000 people arrived to watch the tournament that took place on Saturday night. While news agency ANI report five injured are serious, Mathrubhumi put the figures of critical patients at 15.

The report stated that match was the finals of the Sevens Football Tournament, the most prestigious tournament that takes place in Malappuram. The injured also include children.

More than half of the injured were sent back home after giving primary care. The others have been admitted to Manjeri Medical College hospital, the report said. The gallery collapsed right before the match began. It is believed that rains received over the past few days might have caused the gallery to collapse.

Mathrubhumi quoted organisers as saying that the accident happened as the situation got out of hand when more people started arriving to watch the match. They added that the crowd became uncontrollable and that the accident happened while they were planning to start the match before the scheduled time.

