Malkangiri Airport in Odisha to Become Operational by January 2024

A new chapter is set to be added to the history of transportation in Odisha as the state is all to get a new airport in the Malkangiri district. The state government said it has taken all the steps to operationalise the airport by January 2024.

Access to an airport here will make transportation easier and quicker to the Mao-affected areas of Malkangiri district.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chnadra Mahapatra reviewed the progress of construction of new airport in a high-level digital meeting from the Loksva Bhawan. Mahapatra directed the works department to operationalise the airport for state planes by January 2024. The Principal Secretary of Commerce and Transport, Bishnupada Sethi, outlined the issues for discussion.

“As Malkangiri is the farthest district from state headquarters, the airport will add to boosting the quality health and education services in the area," Mahapatra said, adding that the airport would also enhance the economic and commercial activities in the district. He directed to construct the airport for state planes in the first phase, “which would be extended with the growth and demand for bigger flights."

He also directed the departments of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water to handover the existing two roads to the Works department. He asked the Works department to finish preparation of DPR quickly and go ahead for tendering. Tata power southern Odisha distribution Ltd ( TPSODL) have been asked to shift the existing electric line by June this year.

Mahapatra also asked the authorities to clear obstacles and ensure laying of the airstrip of 800 to 1000 meters for operation of state flights.

“Presently, the Malkangiri airfield can be developed as a 2B category airport. As of now, land acquisition is over, and raising of concrete posts with barbed wire fencing along with the gate has been completed. Administrative approval has also been accorded for the project estimated around Rs 29 crore. The project would involve the Government land of around 74 acres, private land of around 126 acres, and forest land of around 33 acres. Alienation of Government land of around 74 acres was done, Stage-1 forest clearance obtained, and the Stage-11 forest clearance was in the process. Around 54 families who needed to be shifted and construction of their houses was also completed," said Bishnupada Sethi, Principal Secretary Commerce and Transport.

Additional Chief Secretary Forest and Environment Dr Mona Sharma, Principal Secretary Commerce and Transport Sri Bishnupada Sethi, Principal Secretary Finance Vishal Kumar Dev and Secretary IT Manoj Kumar Mishra, along with senior officers of AAI and concerned departments, participated in the discussions.

