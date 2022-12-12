Mamata Asks Kolkata Civic Body to Identify Ghat Suitable For 'Ganga Aarti'; BJP Calls Her 'Fake Hindu'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed the Kolkata Corporation to identify a suitable ghat for starting Ganga Arathi in Kolkata. The CM said, “I want Ganga Aarathi here in Kolkata, like the Arathi that takes place in various places like Uttar Pradesh. We can build that properly. We have to see so that no one falls from that arrangement."

Just after Mamata’s decision, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim already visited various ghats and one has been identified for this. The Mayor has instructed the concerned department to start work on this.

Speaking to News18, Mayor in Council Tarak Singh said, “The Chief Minister wants to start this Ganga Arathi like Uttar Pradesh. We visited all the ghat areas and have almost finalised two places. We plan to do it daily but initially, we will start with 4 days a month. We will plan it in a way so that people from Ganga and ghat can see this. We also want to make this a tourism point. We will place one Ganga ma sculpture on Ganga and big lamps will be positioned.“

Planning of lighting the entire place and making it viable from a tourism perspective has also been planned. By the end of this week, the first draft plan will be presented to the authorities.

However, opposition leader Suvendu Adhikary said: “This is her technique of showing off. She can try everything but nothing will happen. She is a fake Hindu. She can wear tilak and do Ganga Arathi but nothing will happen. Hindu hridoy Samrat is Narendra Modi."

TMC General Secretary Kunal Ghosh replied by saying, “It’s not that this Ganga Arathi started with Modi. It was there for a long time, that is heritage. Let them say whatever."

Tarak Singh said, “Let them say whatever but the way we are planning I am sure that will be better than Varanasi." Left on the other hand has said that Mamata is now trying to take the Hindutva agenda.

