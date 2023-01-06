Mamata Banerjee to Get Work on Nandigram-Haldia Bridge Started Soon: TMC’s Kunal Ghosh

In a significant move ahead of the Shahid Diwas (January 7) of Nandigram, Trinamool Congress general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that TMC chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will get the work on the bridge between Nandigram and Haldia started soon.

“During the elections, Banerjee had promised the bridge to the people of Nandigram. Work on the DPR has started," said Ghosh.

To mark Shahid Diwas, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Suvendu Adhikary will offer prayers at an event. The TMC, too, has planned another event, which will be attended by Ghosh.

The news of the bridge has heated up the political temperature in an otherwise cold Nandigram.

The bridge between Haldia and Nandigram on river Haldi has been a long-standing demand of the people of Nandigram. The vote on account budget that was placed by the Mamata government mentioned construction of a bridge in East Medinipur. In the run-up to the 2021 elections, both the BJP and TMC spoke about it.

Nandigram has always been in the news. In 2021, the area was the battlefield for the BJP and TMC. Banerjee had declared that she will contest from Nandigram. Just before that Adhikary switched to the BJP from TMC and the fight from Nandigram became Banerjee vs Adhikary.

The result of Nandigram is challenged by the TMC and is pending before court.

The fierce battle of Nandigram in 2021 saw various promises. The BJP claimed that as MLA Adhikary has knocked the door of the Central government for this bridge. He went to Delhi to meet Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and pitched for the bridge and also for early completion of NH-34 work.

