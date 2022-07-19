Mamata Expected to Set 2024 Pitch Rolling at Martyrs' Day Rally on July 21; TMC Gears Up for Big Turnout

After a gap of two years due to the pandemic, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will be celebrating the Martyrs’ Day on July 21 at Dharmatola in Kolkata. Supporters and workers already started pouring in on July 18. TMC has targeted voters from north Bengal and Jungle Mahal area where it did not perform well in the 2021 assembly election.

Many stadiums have been readied for accommodation; traffic has been diverted for almost 10 roads, and several schools in Kolkata will be shut on July 21.

Last physical rally on Martyrs’ Day took place after the 2019 Parliamentary election results were declared in which the BJP won 18 seats from West Bengal. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee gave a fiery speech at the physical rally, which lifted the spirits of TMC workers.

This year, she is likely to raise the 2024 Lok Sabha election pitch, and also direct her speech towards the ongoing Presidential and Vice-Presidential elections in which BJP has nominated West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar as its candidate.

After catering to the northeast with the local Tripura election and making public Mamata’s national ambition with the Goa election, TMC’s all India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has been tasked with the mega event. Large TV screens will be placed in Meghalaya and other north-eastern states for audience to watch Mamata speak.

“Due to the last two years of pandemic, the TMC could not hold a physical event. This time, we are expecting a huge crowd. We are all waiting for Mamata Banerjee’s message. People are much excited for this July 21," Abhishek said.

What TMC Supporters are Expecting

TMC leaders are awaiting the West Bengal Panchayat election to be held next year. A survey is already being conducted in several districts, and Mamata’s workers are expecting her to give them the direction on how to move forward.

Opposition had alleged that the TMC did not allow them to contest the Panchayat polls and accused the party of perpetrating violence. But this time, TMC is expecting peaceful election.

Workers are expecting Mamata Banerjee to speak on party factionalism and prepare the young cadre on how to take on BJP.

Aroop Biswas, West Bengal power minister, said, “In 2024, we want Didi in Delhi. From price rise to everything, she will guide us how to go ahead."

BJP, however, has moved court on crowd restriction in the rally due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, “All thieves will come to Kolkata on July 21 in this is state-sponsored programme. They are using the police administration for a public programme."

Adhikari has planned a meeting with BJP leaders in Uluberia on July 21.

TMC observes Martyrs’ Day to commemorate the death of 13 people who were killed in the police firing in 1993. Mamata Banerjee was a youth Congress leader then and was spearheading the ‘No Identity, No Vote’ movement when the incident took place.

