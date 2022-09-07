Mamata Stresses Over Need for New Revenue Model After Slamming Centre for Not Releasing Funds

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has showed her displeasure over police’s negligence after two teenage boys were allegedly killed near Kolkata. The officer in charge of the case has been suspended after minister Firhad Hakim declared that the case will be taken over by the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

In the administrative meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Banerjee reprimanded Bidhannagar Commissioner Supratim Sarkar for the case, and questioned the police about miscommunication and lack of coordination. The parents of dead teenage boys, Atanu Dey and Abhishek Naskar, have alleged misconduct by the police and demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Besides, Banerjee stressed how the state government can generate more revenue from different departments as she alleged the Centre has not been disbursing funds for several works and programmes.

Advertisement

She also directed police officers and bureaucrats to keep a strict watch on illegal sand mining in the state as it impacts government revenue.

All complaints lodged before the Chief Minister’s Office will have to be resolved within seven days, she declared.

She also announced routines, including number of visits to district/block/panchayat office every month, for DMs, ADMs and other senior district officials for overseeing development activities at the grassroots level. Zero tolerance towards corruption and e-tenders must be floated for the smallest of work were the steps discussed at the meeting.

After the arrest of two of her ministers — Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal – in alleged teacher recruitment and cattle smuggling scams, the Trinamool Congress government is cautious of its image and has been keeping all departments in check. The death of teenage boys has again put a question mark on the governance.

The two 17-year-old school students were allegedly kidnapped from Baguiati area near Kolkata and were found dead in Basanti, South 24 Parganas. The bodies were kept in a mortuary and it took 12 days for them to be identified.

Advertisement

The families say Rs 1 crore ransom had been demanded from them via SMS and they reported the matter to the police who didn’t take it seriously.

According to the Bidhannagar police, they were “treading cautiously", because they were under the impression that the youngsters had been kidnapped.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here