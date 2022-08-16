Man Accused of Making Threat Calls to Mukesh Ambani Sent to 4-Day Police Custody

A day after the Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani received multiple threat calls, the 56-year-old accused who was detained yesterday has been sent to police custody till August 20. According to the police, the accused runs a jewellery shop in south Mumbai.

The man identified as Vishnu Bhowmik was detained from Dahisar suburb of Mumbai yesterday and was reportedly moved to the DB Marg Police Station. According to the police, the accused had made several calls threatening to kill industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family.

Officials said at least eight calls were reportedly received from a number starting 10:45am on Independence Day. The calls were made to The Reliance Foundation Hospital after which authorities filed a complaint at the DB Marg Police Station. Cops then tracked the caller’s location and finally found the alleged accused and detained him. In a statement, Dr Tarang Gianchandani, CEO, HN Reliance Hospital, said the calls were received soon after flag-hoisting ceremony at the hospital.

As per the preliminary investigation, Bhoumik is a repeat offender who had made similar calls in the past. Official also said police are yet to ascertain whether Bhoumik was mentally unstable or otherwise. Following the scare, security was beefed up around Ambani’s posh home - Antilia, located on Altamount Road in South Mumbai’s Cumballa Hill area. Police presence along with private security was increased in the area.

