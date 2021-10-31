Man Administered Covid Vaccine Instead of Anti-rabies Jab in Jharkhand, Probe Ordered

A 50-year-old man, who had rushed to a health centre in Palamu district after being bitten by a dog, was mistakenly administered a dose of COVID-19 vaccine instead of an anti-rabies jab, a senior official said on Sunday.

Raju Singh, who received dog-bite injuries in Naudiha village on Saturday, had already taken two doses of the Covid vaccine, he said.

Chief medical officer-cum-civil surgeon of the district, Anil Kumar, told PTI it is a case of sheer negligence on the part of the health worker on duty, and added that a probe has been ordered.

Disciplinary action would be initiated against the erring health worker, if found guilty, he said.

The attending doctor had clearly prescribed anti-rabies injection for Singh, who is currently under observation, Kumar said.

