A plea has been filed before the Bombay High Court by a resident of Mumbai seeking compensation of Rs 36 lakh, alleging medical negligence at a Jumbo Covid Centre run by the city’s civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The plea has been filed by a resident at Andheri for alleged improper treatment and medical negligence by staff at the BKC Jumbo Covid-19 Centre. In his petition, Deepak Shah claimed that he had undergone a hernia operation in March 2021 and the doctor had inserted a mesh inside his abdomen which required six-month post-surgery care.

In April 2021, Shah tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to the BKC centre at Bandra. It is claimed in the petition that his family members had informed the doctors of the centre about the post-surgery care. Nonetheless, the doctors at the Covid centre kept administering 4-5 injections to Shah near the stomach area daily.

The plea reads, “That the petitioner requested and regularly pleaded, with the complained respondents about physical bodily pain and requested the respondent doctors to administer injections elsewhere on the body, other than the abdomen/ stomach region, but the respondent doctors remained adamant stating that they are professionally qualified doctors who know their job, as a result of high handedness on part of the respondents, the body of the Petitioner suffered heavily and still the Petitioner has not completely recovered. The Petitioner has become extremely weak and feeble."

It further states that Deepak was discharged by the centre to absolve itself of liability. The plea says, “That in a crude attempt to absolve themselves of all liability, the respondents abruptly discharged the petitioner from the BKC Jumbo facility realizing the wrong the Respondents have done."

Subsequently, Shah visited the doctor who had performed the hernia surgery for a check-up since he had a stomach ache. He was informed that due to the injections, there was an infection and pus near his stomach area.

Shah had to undergo two more operations to remove the infection and the mesh. The plea states, “The petitioner was admitted and had to undergo two surgeries to remove the infection pus and to remove the mesh. The petitioner incurred substantial additional costs. The petitioner also suffered mentally, physically as well as financially."

It was also stated in the petition that due to the surgeries and the infections, Shah’s overall health was affected, and it resulted in his body becoming weak and shortened his life span.

The plea also prayed for the constitution of an independent medical board and awarding him a compensation of Rs 36 lakh.

