Man Arrested for Raping Girl, 16, for Over a Year in UP Village

PTI

Last Updated: January 28, 2023, 22:07 IST

Uttar Pradesh, India

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl of a village here, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said the accused, Shakeel Khan, even recorded the act of rape in his mobile phone, and blackmailed the girl into having sex with him for more than a year.

The video turned up on social media Thursday after which the family members of the 16-year-old girl came to know about it, the SP said, adding that Khan has been arrested.

The medical examination of the girl has been conducted, and the matter is being investigated, he said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: January 28, 2023, 22:07 IST
last updated: January 28, 2023, 22:07 IST
