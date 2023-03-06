Bihar police have initiated action against the perpetrators behind the “migrant panic" that was created last week on social media. In a press statement, Bihar ADG (HQs) Jitendra Singh Gangwar said, “…in view of the seriousness of the matter, an FIR has been registered by the Economic Offences Unit, Bihar Patna, in which 4 people have been named. Aman Kumar, an accused in a video viral case, has been arrested from Jamui and is being interrogated. 30 videos have been identified by the Economic Offences Unit for which efforts were being made to spread confusion in the society through various social media platforms. A 10-member team has been formed under the leadership of Superintendent of Police, Economic Offences Unit, in which three such videos and link posts have been found which are being investigated."

The communique shared by Bihar police later said that a case has been registered after an investigation on false, misleading and hysterical videos and posts circulated on social media related to certain violent incidents with migrants of Bihar in Tamil Nadu. “Economic Offences Unit, Bihar, Patna, in the course of investigation, came to know that after the videos were deliberately creating an atmosphere of fear among the public. Such videos were misleading, rumour generating and inciting. Photos/videos/text messages etc. were shared in a planned manner, due to which law and order problems are likely to arise. 30 videos and posts have been identified and Economic Offences Unit Police Station Case No-03/2023 Date-05.03.23 Section-153/153 (A)/153 (B)/505 (1) ( B)/505 (1) ( C )/468/471/120 (B) Research is being done by the Deputy Superintendent level officer by marking the I.T. Act," it said.

The following persons have been named in the FIR after investigation:

1. Aman Kumar, S/0-Manoj Ravidas, PO-Digghi, Police Station-Laxmipur, District-Jamui

2. Rakesh Tiwari @PRAYASNEWS

3. Twitter user Yuvraj Singh Rajput

4. Manish Kashyap, the handler of YouTube channel @SACHTAKNEWS.

Aman Kumar has been arrested, from whom evidence has been found of many objectionable posts and mobiles, which are being further investigated, it has been learnt.

Politics continues

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan reached Tamil Nadu on Monday. After meeting migrant workers and submitting a memorandum to the Tamil Nadu governor, while addressing the media, the Lok Sabha MP said that migrants from Bihar were feeling unsafe in Tamil Nadu. He discussed the issue with Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi and requested him to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and apprise the Centre.

“I told the governor that the people of Tamil Nadu have always been very loving, caring, and affectionate. They have given such love and affection to my father Ram Vilas Paswan. During multiple visits to Tamil Nadu, I have received the same kind of love. Having said that, there are a few anti-social elements who try to create a divide among people of various languages, regions and religions. Those people need to be caught…They are the ones who are adding fuel to the fire by circulating these rumours through social media," he said.

Adding that he attempted to meet chief minister MK Stalin but was not provided with an appointment, he further said that he hoped the whole issue will be resolved in the coming days. “The people of my state have contributed a lot to the development of Tamil Nadu and Tamils, as well, have provided love to our people. I want this brotherhood to continue," he said.

Chirag Paswan said the governor assured him that the correct information would be sent to the union government.

CV Ganesan, Tamil Nadu minister for labour welfare and skill development, said the state government is in the process of collecting a census of migrant labourers. “The migrant workers in Tamil Nadu are safe, they themselves told this to the team that came to Tamil Nadu on behalf of the government from Bihar. The team from Bihar has also confirmed it. Tamil Nadu government has been actively taking steps to ensure the safety of the migrant labourers in the state. The census of migrant workers is ongoing in every district," he said. Addressing reporters in Tiruchirapalli, Ganesan said chief minister MK Stalin had instructed officials of the labour department, local bodies, the police, and other stakeholders to take steps to protect workers, especially in areas like Tiruppur, Erode, Coimbatore, and the Nilgiris.

Back in Patna, deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, said, “We should not do politics of hatred…we have been assured that nothing like this is happening in Tamil Nadu but for safety’s sake we have sent our team. Let the report of the investigation come."

After Tamil Nadu police registered an FIR against state BJP president K Annamalai, he spoke exclusively with CNN-News18.

“It’s the 87th FIR against me in Tamil Nadu so far. I have not said anything wrong and still there is an FIR against me for telling the truth. It shows the true face of DMK and its fearmongering. People of north India should be treated as integral part of Tamil Nadu but the history of DMK shows that they have been against north Indians. Tamil Nadu is safe and I appeal to DMK not to use north-south divide. I have been speaking to north Indians in the state and giving them confidence."

Annamalai had dared the Tamil Nadu police to arrest him within 24 hours on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu industrialists troubled

There are over 10 lakh migrant workers in Tamil Nadu, according to government data, and about half are concentrated in northern Tamil Nadu cities of Thiruvallur, Chennai, and Chengalpattu, while the remaining are primarily based in the manufacturing hubs of Tirupur, Coimbatore, and Erode. Industrialists and manufacturers are worried about a potential exodus of north Indian labourers from Tamil Nadu over viral videos purportedly showing Hindi-speaking men being assaulted in the state.

After numerous videos on social media, the rumours have stirred enough trouble that many workers are being urged by their families to leave Tamil Nadu immediately. Many labourers remain uneasy as numerous news articles and videos in Hindi about the alleged attacks in Tamil Nadu continue to flood their phones. Most of the migrant workers have already left Tamil Nadu for Bihar and Jharkhand to celebrate Holi with their families. But the trains coming from the south are more crowded than in other years, according to observers. Many say that they will return to work in Tamil Nadu only when their safety will be ensured.

On the other hand, the government of Tamil Nadu is setting up an app to maintain records of migrant workers in all districts of the state. The app will have the details of the workers and a helpline facility will be provided in it. The migrant workers will be able to get help and support from the police and government if sought.

