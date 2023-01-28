Home » News » India » Man Arrested in UP's Ballia for Vandalising Ambedkar Statue

On the complaint of the locals, an FIR has been filed under relevant sections at Reoti Police Station

PTI

Last Updated: January 28, 2023, 21:35 IST

Ballia, India

An FIR has been filed under relevant sections at Reoti Police Station. (Photo for representation)

A man was arrested for allegedly damaging a statue of BR Ambedkar in Chaube Chapra village, police said on Saturday.

"We have arrested one Chandrashekar Singh for damaging an Ambedkar statue. The incident occurred on Friday night and locals informed police about it on Saturday morning," Additional Superintendent of Police Durga Prasad Tiwari said.

According to the complaint, the man allegedly damaged the hand of the statue, located at a Bodh Math in the village.

"The damaged portion of the statue was fixed in the morning. The situation in the village is peaceful," said the officer.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: January 28, 2023, 21:35 IST
last updated: January 28, 2023, 21:35 IST
