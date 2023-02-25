Man Burgles Houses in Delhi to Buy Costly Gifts for Fiancee; Held

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly burgling houses in southwest Delhi’s Chhawla area to buy expensive gifts for his fiancee and live a lavish life post marriage, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Ashutosh Yadav, a resident of Burari, they said, adding that he works in a printing press in Samaypur Badli.

Police said several burglary incidents were reported in Chhawla area in the last few days. It was found that all these crimes were committed by one person, they said.

“Yadav was apprehended on Wednesday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said, adding that the accused confessed to his involvement in the crime.

Yadav told police that he got engaged last month and that his expenses had shot up. He then made plans to burgle locked houses in the locality to make easy money.

According to police, the accused deposited the stolen cash in his bank account to buy expensive gifts for his future wife.

Police recovered cash worth Rs 1.27 lakh, two gold chains, three gold rings, a silver chain and other jewellery items, a mobile phone and house breaking tools from his possession.

