Man Calls Up Mumbai Police Threatening Attack 'Like 26/11', Number Traced to Pakistan; Security Agencies Alerted

The Mumbai Police traffic control cell on Friday night received a message threatening of an attack akin to the ’26/11 terror blitz, Udaipur tailor’s killing or Sidhu Moosewala’s murder’, sources said.

The threat, which was received on the WhatsApp number of the traffic control cell, was from a Pakistani number, highly placed sources told CNN-News18, adding that the messenger had said if his ‘location was traced’ it would be found to be outside India. The messenger threatened that the attack would take place in Mumbai.

He also told the traffic control cell that ‘six people in India would carry out the attack’.

Top police sources said security forces were probing the threat. “We are probing this. Work has been going on through the night. Other agencies have been informed too," said the sources. They added that police is also investigating the possibility of the call being a prank.

The 2008 Mumbai attacks were a series of terrorist attacks that started on 26 November 2008 in which 10 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistani Islamist terrorist organisation, carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across Mumbai over the course of four days.

Nationalist Congress Party’s Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said the state government must take the threat seriously and probe.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also commented on the matter. “First the Raigad recovery, now the police threat message. What’s happening in Maharashtra?" she said.

The latest threats comes two days after the state suffered a major security scare when a yacht with 3 AK-47 guns and ammunition drifted to the Raigad coast and was stuck at Harihareshwar Beach.

Though a potential terror threat was ruled out, a detailed investigation is being carried out by the ATS and Raigad Police.

