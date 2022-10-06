Man Detained from Bihar for Life Threat Calls Made Against Mukesh Ambani & Family, Being Taken to Mumbai

Mumbai police on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday detained a person from Darbhanga in Bihar in the case of threatening calls made to Mukesh Ambani and his family members.

On Wednesday, a threatening call against chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, and children Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, was made to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital from an unknown number. The caller issued life threats and also threatened to blow up the hospital.

According to sources, a team of Mumbai Police have detained a person from Darbhanga, Bihar with help from the state Police. The sources said the Mumbai police team is on its way back to Mumbai along with the accused, and further investigation is being carried out in the matter.

Sources further revealed that the mobile phone used to make the threat was recovered from the individual, identified as one Rakesh Kumar Mishra.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Neelotpal had on Wednesday addressed a press conference on the issue. “Today at 12:57 pm, a call was made at Reliance Foundation Hospital. The caller threatened to blow up the hospital and also threatened to kill members of the Ambani family. Security has been beefed up at the hospital and Antilia. We are probing the matter and a case has been registered," he had said.

RIL had later issued a statement saying that two calls were made — one at 12.57 pm and the other one at 5.04 pm to “blow up the hospital and threatening to take the lives of Shri Mukesh Ambani, Smt Nita Ambani, Shri Akash Ambani and Shri Anant Ambani. The caller also threatened to blow up Antilia and gave multiple threats to members of the Ambani family".

On August 15, a similar call was made to the Reliance Foundation hospital. According to reports, the individual called the hospital’s display number eight times, threatening Mukesh Ambani’s life. Police had opened an investigation, and a man had been detained in Mumbai’s western suburbs in connection with the threatening call.

The Ministry of Home Affairs recently upgraded Mukesh Ambani’s security to the Z+ category. Ambani previously received Z category security, which includes pilot and follow-up vehicles with armed commandos who protect him whenever he moves in Mumbai or elsewhere in India.

