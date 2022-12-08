Home » News » India » On Cam, Man Electrocuted as Live Wire Touches His Head on Kharagpur Railway Platform | WATCH

On Cam, Man Electrocuted as Live Wire Touches His Head on Kharagpur Railway Platform | WATCH

The man, a travelling ticket examiner (TTE), is out of danger but received burn injuries and is out of danger.

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: December 08, 2022, 13:01 IST

New Delhi, India

The live wire hit the ticket checker's head.
The live wire hit the ticket checker's head.

In a freak accident caught on CCTV, a ticket checker received burn injuries after he was electrocuted when a live wire fell on him while he was standing on a platform at the Kharagpur railway station in West Bengal.

The man, a travelling ticket examiner (TTE), is out of danger but received burn injuries and is out of danger. The incident was caught on CCTV camera, a horrifying video of which is doing the rounds on social media.

Advertisement

https://images.news18.com/ibnlive/uploads/2022/12/bengal-electrocution.mp4

The video shows the man speaking to someone on the platform with his back facing the tracks when a live wire comes hanging loose from behind and touches him.

The man instantly collapses to the tracks with his head down and in a motionless state.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: December 08, 2022, 12:29 IST
last updated: December 08, 2022, 13:01 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Is Hot And Sexy; These Photos From Instagram Are Proof

+10PHOTOS

Mouni Roy Sets Internet on Fire With Her Sexy Pics; Check Out Diva's Stunning Photos