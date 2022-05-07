Man Fails to Get Intoxicated After Consuming Liquor, Lodges Complaint With Home Minister, Excise Dept

A middle-aged man in Ujjain town of Madhya Pradesh has approached the Home minister and excise department with a complaint against suspected spurious liquor.

The man had bought four quarters of desi liquor but despite consuming two of them, failed to get high.

He not only sent a complaint to the Madhya Pradesh Home minister Narottam Mishra but also handed a letter to the officers of the excise department suspecting that the liquor he bought could be fake or adulterated. He also submitted two remaining bottles of the liquor as evidence with his complaint.

The excise officers have assured him to look into the matter. The man isn’t seem done as he has threatened the excise dept to move consumer forum in case strict action isn’t taken against the liquor contractor concerned.

The complainant, Lokendra Sethiya, had bought four quarters with a local shop in Indore and he turned suspicious after consuming two bottles, he failed to get intoxicated. He directly headed to excise police station and handed a complaint to the officers alleging the bottles had water.

He handed two remaining bottles to the excise officers saying they should verify the content and act against the contractor concerned.

However, nothing happened on his complaint till May 6, so an upset Sethiya on Saturday has affirmed that he will move the consumer forum. He said he wants justice for the drinkers. “I drink and also earn but what about those who don’t earn and only drink," he added. I have been drinking for two decades and I soon realized that the liquor was adulterated.

In the complaint, Sethiya had said that he had bought four quarters at a liquor shop in Kshirsagar area in Ujjain on April 12 along with a friend and when they complained to shop employees about the fake liquor, they did not listen and asked them to do what they can against them.

