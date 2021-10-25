Man Held at Delhi Airport for Trying to Smuggle Gemstones Worth Rs 44 lakh

A man, who was allegedly trying to smuggle gemstones worth around Rs 44 lakh, has been arrested at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi. The man was arrested on October 21. He was smuggling gemstones on a large scale in the AI 196 flight coming from Moscow on October 21. He was intercepted by the customs officials at the airport. His luggage has also been confiscated.

According to customs officials, on October 21, an Indian national passenger arrived at T-3, IGI Airport from Moscow by an Air India flight. The customs officers intercepted him after he crossed the green channel and was approaching the exit gate of IGI airport.

“During his baggage scanning through the x-ray machine, some objectionable images were noticed inside a checked-in trolley bag," a customs official said.

Following a detailed examination of his baggage, various kinds of coloured gemstones and beads weighing 21,626 grams (approx.) valued at Rs 43,93,040 were recovered from his bag. The recovered gemstones and beads have been seized under the relevant sections of the customs act. The passenger has been arrested and now the customs officials are interrogating the passenger so that they can get some more information.

Earlier on October 8, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) had seized US dollars valuing approximately Rs 86 lakh at IGI airport from the possession of two Uzbek nationals. The passengers were checked after they showed abnormal behaviour with airport staff at the IGI airport.

Last month, CISF seized four gold bars weighing about 300 gm worth approximately Rs 14 lakh at IGI airport from the possession of an Indian passenger. Later, the passenger was handed over to customs officials for further action in the case.

