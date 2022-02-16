Chennai: Man Held for Obscene Act in Front of Woman Journalist in Ladies' Compartment of Suburban Train

A 23-year-old man from Chennai was nabbed on Tuesday for his alleged obscene act in front of a woman journalist, who was travelling in the ladies’ compartment of a suburban train.

According to police, the woman is a journalist with a YouTube channel from Mannivakkam, which is next to Tambaram, and was on her way for a night shift on February 9. She boarded an electric train from Chennai Beach station to Tambaram, and was travelling in a ladies’ compartment with two other women in it, police added.

Police said at Meenambakkam railway station, a young man boarded the ladies’ compartment and suddenly began to display obscene behaviour in front of the women. The journalist immediately confronted him and started shooting a video on her mobile phone, following which the man got down at Chromepet railway station and fled, police added.

Police further said the journalist posted a video on social media questioning the lack of security for women who travel alone during the night. The video went viral and caused a stir, following which the woman lodged a formal police complaint.

In her video, the journalist said women who worked night shifts frequently faced such ordeals and pointed out that there was no guard inside the ladies’ compartment. She also requested the authorities to fix CCTV cameras inside all the ladies’ compartments to prevent such incidents.

Railway Police have arrested the man, a resident of Meenambakkam, and booked him under Section 354A of the Indian Penal Code. Police said during interrogation, the man confessed and was subsequently produced in before a court and remanded in custody.

