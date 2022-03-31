Man Held for Raping, Killing Pregnant Goat in Kerala's Kasargod

Kerala Police have arrested a hotel employee, Senthil, for allegedly raping and killing a pregnant goat in Kasargod district.

According to the police, the incident occurred at round 1.30 am on Wednesday. Some employees of the hotel heard a commotion in the backyard, where two goats were kept.

The employees found that the pregnant goat was bleeding and was outside its cage. The goat, soon succumbed to injuries, the police added. The goat, which belonged to the Hotel, was four months pregnant.

Advertisement

The employees were able to nab Senthil, who has been working as an employee at the hotel for three-and-a-half months, from the spot. However, two men were seen escaping the area by scaling the wall.

Hosdurg Police have registered FIR by invoking relevant sections of the prevention of cruelty to animals and section 377 of IPC.

According to the FIR, the section for unnatural offence was included based on the complaint. The preliminary report of the government veterinary surgeon confirmed that the goat was sexually assaulted.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.