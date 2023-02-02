In a shocking incident, a pregnant woman and her husband were charred to death when the car they were travelling in caught fire near the District Government hospital in Kerala’s Kannur today.

Police said there were six persons travelling in the car — a 2020 model Maruti S -Presso — and four of them, including a child sitting in the rear seat, escaped when the car caught fire. The four have been shifted to a hospital, police said.

“They are not injured. They are in the hospital and they are getting checked," Kannur city police Commissioner Ajit Kumar told reporters after visiting the accident site.

The deceased — Reesha (26) and her husband Prajith (35) — were natives of Kuttyattoor in the Kannur district. The mishap happened when they were on their way to the district hospital after Reesha developed labour pain.

Fire and rescue teams rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire as soon as they were informed. Prijith and Reesha were pulled out of the car, but they were already dead.

It is yet to be ascertained how the car caught fire. The exact reason would be known only after verification by technical experts.

“The car will be properly examined with the help of experts. Let us investigate a little more and then we will be able to get a clear picture," the police said.

Couple couldn’t open the car’s front door: Police

Police Commissioner Kumar said that it appears that the victims got trapped inside the burning car as they could not open its front door.

According to locals, the woman was pregnant and they tried to rescue the couple by opening the front door of the car but in vain.

TV footage showed the locals present at the spot running towards the burning car to rescue the hapless couple who got stuck inside it.

“We were totally helpless at that time as the front side of the car was immediately engulfed in fire. We could not do much to save them as we feared that the oil tank of the car will explode at any time," an eyewitness told the media.

