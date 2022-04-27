Man in UP Held for Making 'Derogatory' Remarks Against Modi, Yogi

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Prime minister and the state chief minister, police said. According to them, one Chintaram Verma was arrested after a video showing him making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath went viral on social media. Verma is also seen burning lotus’, BJP’s election symbol, in the video.

Police are trying to ascertain when the video was made and identify those who shared it online. The police also claimed to have recovered a country-made pistol and a live cartridge from his possession.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.