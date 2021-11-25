Man Kills Barber on Refusal to Trim Hair, Video of Firing Goes Viral

A minor incident in Sharifpur Bharsoli village in Bulandshahar, UP, escalated into a major incident of firing which took the life of a barber. Around 3 people have been reported injured in the firing. The whole incident was filmed live on mobile. The incident started with a minor verbal duel when a barber refused to cut the hair. Enraged by this refusal, these people rained bullets on the person.

The incident took place in Sharifpur Bharsoli village under the Agauta police station of Bulandshahar district in UP. As per the report the many rounds of bullets were fired which injured around three people.

This firing has been recorded live on a mobile camera. According to a report, there was some altercation between a man and a barber on the issue of hair cutting and the amount charged for that. This incident escalated and the accused started firing at Irfan, the barber who died on the spot. Imran, brother of Irfan and his uncle Javed has sustained injuries in this incident. It is said that their condition is critical.

The accused who fired are Samir, Shahid, Shauqeer, and Tariq who fired many rounds from their licensed weapon from the roof of their house. Irfan is the son of Mustafa. His brother Imran and uncle Javed are being treated in a local district hospital. Jeena, the mother of Irfan has filed a case against all the four accused. Police have started the investigation and they have arrested two named accused. The other two accused are still at large and police are looking for them. Police have constituted a team to apprehend the remaining two accused.

SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said that the incident happened due to an altercation regarding the hair cutting charges. After this the accused started firing from the rooftop of their house from their licensed weapon which led to the spot death of Irfan and two others were seriously injured. The injured are treated at the hospital, Singh said. He said that four people have been named in the FIR filed in the case and two have already been arrested. Police are trying to nab the other two accused as well, the SSP said.

