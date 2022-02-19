Man Scales Wall of Mumbai International Airport, Dashes Towards Runway; Caught by CISF Officers

In a shocking incident, CISF officials on Saturday nabbed a man at the Mumbai International airport while attempting to run towards the runway.

The unidentified man first managed to scale a wall located towards the end of the airport, where large slums in the Jari Mari area are present, top sources at the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport told CNN-News18.

He was then spotted by CISF officials patrolling the spot, while running towards the airport runway. He was instantly nabbed.

The alleged accused is currently being interrogated at the Sahar Police station, where IB officials and other agencies are also questioning him, sources said.

Advertisement

A medical test will also be conducted on the individual, but so far nothing has been recovered from him possession, the sources added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.