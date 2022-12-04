Man Sits Down to Pray at MP Temple, Dies of Heart Attack Mid-Pooja | Caught on Camera

Yet another shocking incident of a heart attack was reported in Madhya Pradesh. A man reportedly died while praying at a temple in MP’s Katni after suffering a heart attack.

CCTV footage of the incident that has been widely shared on social media shows a man sitting down in front of a Sai Baba idol offering prayers before he is seen falling unconscious. The man is seen falling off at the feet of the idol, head down.

After a few minutes, people notice that there was something wrong and immediately try to check on the man. When the man failed to respond, he was rushed to a hospital nearby, but was declared brought dead by the hospital, according to local media reports.

According to NDTV, the incident took place on Thursday and the man who died has been identified as Rajesh Mehani, a Sai devotee. Officials reportedly suspect the man died due to a ‘silent’ heart attack. Mehani reportedly runs a medical store and used to visit the temple every Thursday, reports NDTV quoting officials.

This is the third such incident of sudden heart attack being reported in Madhya Pradesh over the week. On Saturday, A Congress worker who was on his way to attend Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh’s Agar-Malwa district died of a heart attack, according to PTI. The worker was identified as 55-year-old Mangilal Shah, a resident of Zirapur town in Rajgarh district.

On Friday, a bus driver in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur rammed several vehicles after the bus driver died of a sudden heart attack while driving. A biker also died in the accident and several others were injured.

