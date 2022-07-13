Man Stabbed to Death in Rajasthan, Monetary Dispute Suspected

A 35-year-old grocery shop owner was stabbed to death in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district on Tuesday night, police said.

Station House Officer, Mangroop, Moti Lal said Sanjay Somani and Rahul Raiger were going to a nearby place in the car Somani was driving the car and Rahul was sitting in the rear seat. When the car was outside town, Rahul stabbed Sanjay from behind, he said.

Somani was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injures, police said, adding that the accused is presently absconding.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Rahul used to work at Somani’s grocery shop earlier. There might be some monetary dispute between them but it would be clear after the accused is arrested, he said.

