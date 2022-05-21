Man Stabbed to Death on Road in Hyderabad's Begum Bazaar Over Inter-caste Marriage; Four Arrested

Four people have been arrested after a man, who had married a woman of another caste was stabbed to death in Begum Bazaar in Hyderabad on Friday night.
The police said that five people attacked the man and killed him.
Neeraj P, a businessman, had got married last year against the woman’s family’s wishes, they said.
The wife’s family members are suspected to have got him murdered, a police official said based on preliminary investigation.
The deceased was travelling on a two-wheeler with his father when the assailants stopped the vehicle and allegedly stabbed him multiple times with knives, he said.
He died on the way to a hospital, the official said, adding that further investigations were on.
(With PTI inputs)
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.