Man Stabs Class 12 Girl in Delhi; Family Says He Had Been 'Annoying' Her for Weeks

A 22-year-old man stabbed a class 12 girl in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar on Thursday following a quarrel between them, weeks after her family had approached the police against him for “annoying" her. Police said the man, who works as a housekeeping staff at a hospital, has been booked for attempt to murder as the girl receives treatment at a hospital for knife stab wounds near her stomach.

The man, identified as Shivam, has been apprehended. The two live in nearby localities in Tilak Nagar and were “friends for the last two to three years", police said, adding the incident happened around 7.15 am when the girl was on her way to school on a scooty.

The accused intercepted her and an argument ensued between them, following which he stabbed her, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said the immediate trigger of the argument and the subsequent stabbing was not known yet as the girl is undergoing treatment and her statement has not been recorded.

According to police, the father of the victim is no more and her mother works as a house help. The mother said, “My daughter was going to the school when the incident happened. The accused used to annoy her. We had also informed police about it in May. The accused had also threatened her at that time." Kamaljeet Singh, a family friend of the victim, said that after being stabbed, the girl was first rushed to a hospital at a CRPF camp in a rickshaw. “But she had lost a lot of blood in the incident, and she was taken to the Park Hospital at Keshopur from there." “The family members said that around two months ago, the victim complained about the accused and he gave in writing that he will not pester her in future.

However, they alleged that after coming out of police post, he threatened the girl," Singh said. He said the victim lives in Prithvi Park and the man in Guru Nanak Nagar, two close by localities in Tilak Nagar. The girl’s aunt Ruhi Joda said, “She was coming to my home in the morning as my daughter goes to school with her. When the accused stabbed her, my daughter raised an alarm, and then we took her to the hospital in an e-rickshaw.

Victim’s uncle Sanjay Sehgal said the accused used to “annoy" her, and that her family had also informed the police about it. The accused man’s mother had assured the girl and her family that he would not do so anymore. “But he committed this incident this morning." Sehgal also said the girl’s mother is a heart patient and her father died even before she was born. They are living in Prithvi Park from past five years.

