Home » News » India » Man Stabs 'pani Puri' Vendor Amid Argument Over Paying Rs 20

Man Stabs 'pani Puri' Vendor Amid Argument Over Paying Rs 20

The man, who works in a shop close to the vendor's stall, was asked to pay a pending bill of Rs 20 by the latter, he said.

Advertisement

By: Aashi Sadana

Last Updated: January 22, 2023, 22:53 IST

Nagpur, India

This led to an argument and vendor Jairam Gupta was stabbed in the stomach. (Representational-PTI)
This led to an argument and vendor Jairam Gupta was stabbed in the stomach. (Representational-PTI)

A man allegedly stabbed and injured a ‘pani puri’ vendor after arguing over a bill of Rs 20, Nagpur police said on Sunday.

The man, who works in a shop close to the vendor’s stall, was asked to pay a pending bill of Rs 20 by the latter, he said.

“This led to an argument and vendor Jairam Gupta was stabbed in the stomach. He has been hospitalised. The accused has been charged with attempt to murder," the Jaripatka police station official said.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

  • Tags:
first published: January 22, 2023, 22:53 IST
last updated: January 22, 2023, 22:53 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+12PHOTOS

Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Sharvari, Janhvi Kapoor Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Shanaya Kapoor And Suhana Khan Seen Partying With Kendall Jenner In Dubai, See Inside Pics