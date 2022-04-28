Man Throws Acid on 23-yr-old Woman in Bengaluru After She Rejects His Advances, Survivor Being Treated

In a shocking development, a man threw acid on a 23-year-old woman in Bengaluru on Thursday after she rejected his advances, police said, adding the victim sustained severe burn injuries and was shifted to a private hospital.

The incident had taken place near the Muthoot Fincorp office in Sunkadakatte.

The police have launched a hunt for the accused Nagesh, who escaped after the attack.

Police explained that Nagesh had followed the victim while she was on her way to work. He then waylaid and poured acid on her.

Nagesh tried to forced the victim to fall in love with him. When she refused, he developed hatred towards her and planned to carry out the acid attack, the police said.

After the incident, Kamakshipalya police rushed to the spot and shifted the woman to the hospital.

