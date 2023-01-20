Man Who Flew Drone Over Puri Jagnnath Temple Arrested; Accused Uploaded Video on YouTube, Forged Police Logo

The Puri police has arrested a person who allegedly flew a drone over Lord Jagnnath Temple and uploaded the video on YouTube and forged the logo of Orrisa Police. He also demanded Rs 20,000 for every angle of the video.

The accused, Animesh Chakraborty was arrested by a SIT headed by Puri DSP K.K.Hariprasad who nabbed him from West Bengal. The police team raided Animesh father’s house at Pragana Amdonga Guma area, searched multiple hotels and other places before finally founding him at the Nimta police station area on January 18. He was produced at the Barrackpore court.

A criminal case was filed against him for illegally flying a drone in the red zone of the temple. On December 4, after a case under 150/22 at Singhadwar police station Puri, a notice was issued to the accused under 160 crpc.

But since the accused Animesh did not appear on the basis of notice, the Puri District Police filed an appeal in the JMC Court with NBW.

After being brought to Puri on transit remand, he was produced in JMFC Court today.

He has been arrested under IPC Sections 468, 420, 511, 1934 Aircraft Act 10(2) and Sree jagannath Temple Act 1954 Sree jagannath Temple Act 30(A) 4(c). He was brought on transit remand and produced before the Puri JMFC court.

The drone he used, a mobile phone and a hard disk have been seized. However, after appearing in the JMFC court, the bail application was rejected and he was sent to jail, said the City DSP.

When the news was broadcast, Animesh very cleverly changed his position and applied for anticipatory bail in Court . However, according to the rules of DGCA or Director General of Civil Aviation, permission for drone license and sensitive areas for flying are divided into red zone, yellow and green zone.

The fact that Animesh contacted someone to sell the video of Srimandi recorded on a drone will also be under investigation. And Animesh will be brought back in remand, informed the city DSP in a press conference organized in the premises of the townhouse.

On the other hand, as per DGCA, the temple falls under the red plague zone, it should be announced on the information board for the devotees and it should be mentioned that drone photography is banned. Voice of Commons has questioned why they are neglecting this heritage when they have already written to the DGCA and Aviation Ministry that the temple should be declared a no-flying zone. Then whoever violates the temple should be sent to jail with strict sanctions inside and outside the temple. Emphasis should be placed on how this drone flying incident will not be repeated, said the Secretary of Jhamukhuntia Nojog of Srimandira .

Be it an interior photo of Lord Jagannath temple or an aerial view on a drone. It is going viral because there is no information board to inform the devotees about this while it is a punishable offense to raise it. And that viral video is being widely used again. However, there is a need for strict laws and punishments to prevent all this.

