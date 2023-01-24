Man Who Misbehaved With Crew on SpiceJet Delhi-Hyderabad Flight Arrested 

A passenger who was offloaded from a SpiceJet plane on Monday at the Delhi airport over “unruly behaviour" has been arrested after a complaint from airline’s security officer.

Following the incident which happened during boarding process of the aircraft that was to fly from Delhi to Hyderabad, the airline had offloaded the unruly passenger as well as another person who was accompanying him.

Video of the incident went viral on social media in which the male passenger, identified as Absar Alam, could be seen engaged in a heated argument with the airhostess, after he allegedly behaved inappropriately with a female crew member.

Delhi Police said that Absar Alam, the accused passenger on the Delhi-Hyderabad SpiceJet flight who misbehaved with a female crew member onboard the flight has been arrested after a complaint from SpiceJet security officer. A case has been filed as well, Delhi Police added.

The plane was scheduled to operate SG-8133 flight from Delhi to Hyderabad. A senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it is looking into the matter and will take appropriate action.

“During boarding at Delhi, one passenger behaved in an unruly and inappropriate manner, harassing and causing disturbance to cabin crew. The crew informed PIC [Pilot in Command] and security staff of the same. The said passenger and a co-passenger, who were travelling together, were offloaded and handed over to the security team," SpiceJet said in a statement.

There have been several incidents of unruly behaviour lately by passengers onboard flights. Under DGCA norms, unruly behaviour can even attract life time ban on flying.

On January 7, two foreign nationals were offloaded from a Mumbai-bound Go First flight from Goa after they allegedly misbehaved with a woman cabin crew member.

The most talked about case of recent times is the Air India ‘peeing case’ in which a passenger is accused of urinating on another passenger in an inebriated state. The incident took place on November 26 last year but caught headlines only earlier this month. On January 20, DGCA imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Tata group-owned Air India as well as suspended the license of the pilot-in-command of the New York-Delhi flight in which the person allegedly urinated on the female co-passenger.

(With PTI inputs)

