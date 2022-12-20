2 Found Dead in Gurugram Club, 2 Other Critical; Police Suspect Suffocation by Angithi Smoke

A man and a woman were found dead inside a cabin of a club in the DLF Phase-3 area of Gurgaon on Monday. Two others women found unconscious in another room of the cabin were rushed to the hospital and are in critical condition, the police said.

Police is suspecting the man and the woman died due to asphyxiation or suffocation after inhaling smoke from an ‘Angithi’ (coal stove). The party had burned coal to beat the cold and the cabin did not have any ventilation.

According to the police, the man has been identified as Sanjeev Joshi (47), a resident of Hisar and the brother of the club owner. His female friends — including the one who died, were from Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.

Advertisement

Joshi was in the cabin at the Knite Ryder club with three women to celebrate one of the women’s birthday.

“The cabin, where they had gathered to celebrate one of the women’s birthday around 2 am on Monday, had no ventilation. Due to the cold, an angithi was lit," police said.

“Because Sanjeev Joshi was the brother of the Knite Ryder club’s owner Rajan Joshi, members of the staff did not disturb or check on them, and left for their homes," officials added.

On Monday, around 5 pm, when the club was being cleaned, those working there went to the cabin and when they opened its door, the room was filled with smoke, they said.

They informed Rajan Joshi about the incident. He reached the spot and rushed all four to a private hospital where Sanjeev Joshi and the woman were declared brought dead, police said, adding that the other two women are undergoing treatment.

“Prima facie, it seems to be a case of death due to suffocation. The dead bodies have been sent for postmortem and further probe is underway," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Virender Vij told PTI.

Advertisement

He said a forensic team visited the site. An autopsy of the deceased will be conducted on Tuesday following which the actual cause of death will be ascertained.

Police said they have not found any evidence of a fight in the cabin, but are probing all angles.

Read all the Latest India News here