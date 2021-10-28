At Meeting With States Over Covid, Mandaviya Creates WhatsApp Group For Easy Communication

One positive outcome of the meeting between Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and State Health Ministers was that a Whatsapp group was formed for direct real-time communication between them. However, no officer from the Centre or the state is a part of the group.

“I hope you can use this group for discussion on concrete and constructive discussion on the serious issue of Health and help each other out. Keeping the spirit of ‘Team India’ alive, I hope we can all stay away from personal comments and name-calling and keep politics out of this," Mandaviya is said to have written as his first message in the group after it was formed around 5 PM on Wednesday during the meeting between Mandaviya and the state ministers. The junior Health Minister Bharti Pawar is also a part of the group, News18 learnt. An official statement on Wednesday said the group was formed “as desired and assured" by Mandaviya.

“It is a very good initiative and it will cut down a lot of communication gap especially for states like us which are in the far north-east area," Arunachal Pradesh Health minister Alo Libang told News18. He said that in the trying times like that of Covid, on a WhatsApp group each state health minister can communicate and check where a state needs each other’s help. “We can also learn from the best practices put in by the individual states," Libang added. The Gujarat health Minister Rishikesh Patel wrote in the group, “it is a new start and a good beginning and it is most welcome."’

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo during the meeting is also said to have appreciated Mandaviya’s handling of the affairs and his desire to find a solution to issues.

In an official statement yesterday, the government said Mandaviya had assured the Health Ministers that the Centre will extend all support and assistance to them in matters of health. “In a federal democracy, the Centre and States form a collaborative platform. We should work as a team for ensuring Swastha Bharat, Samruddh Bharat", the Minister was quoted to have said.

