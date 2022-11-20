Mangaluru Auto Blast: Suspect Faked Identity Using Aadhaar Card with Hindu Name, Intel Sources Say

The low-intensity blast inside an auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru on Saturday evening has been termed as an “act of terror" by the Karnataka Police. The lone passenger, whose identity is still being ascertained, was carrying a stolen Aadhaar card of a Hindu, Premraj, 24, a resident of Hubballi, and is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a government medical college.

During the treatment, it was found that the suspect had undergone circumcision.

The injured suspect was on the police radar for the last few months and had gone missing recently. According to police sources, the suspect is from Shivamogga, and lived in Mysuru for quite some time. He was reportedly planning a similar attack in Shivamogga, but the plan was busted by the police two months ago. Then, he apparently fled to Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and reappeared in Mangaluru on Saturday.

News18 Kannada spoke to the father of one Premraj, whose Aadhaar card was found from the suspect, and he confirmed that his son works in the Railways, and that his “identity has been faked". The father spoke in Kannada, which makes the police believe that the suspect could be a Muslim, as locals from the community converse either in Tulu or Beary/ Byari language.

According to the intelligence agencies, the owner of the house where the suspect passenger had rented out a room has also confirmed his identity.

The owner, M Mohan Kumar, from Mysuru, said the suspect was paying the rent of Rs 1,800 per month for a single room. Kumar showed the rental agreement copy in which the suspect’s name has been mentioned as Premraj, S/o Sri Maruthi with a Hubballi address.

The intelligence agencies found explosive material, circuit boards, sulphuric acid, some other chemicals, small bolts, batteries, mobile displays, wooden powder, aluminium foil, multi meter, wires, mixer jars, pressure cooker and whistles, and other material from the room.

They also recovered one mobile phone, two fake Aadhaar and one PAN card, one debit card, an unused SIM and a notebook with circuit drawings.

The agencies have sent their team to secure one more person at T Narsipura who was in suspect’s highest contact.

The agencies are expected to check in with the forensic experts while Kumar is still being interrogated, according to intel sources.

Initial investigation details point out that the passenger boarded the auto-rickshaw that was coming from Mangalore Railway Junction side at Naguri.

The explosion took place around 4.30 pm on Saturday, near Nagoori, Kankanady Town PS, Mangaluru City. The driver and the lone passenger sustained injuries.

Inquiries indicate that the injured passenger was carrying the cooker-based IED in a bag and the IED went off by accident.

(with inputs from Manoj Gupta and News18 Kannada)

