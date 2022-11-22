Home » News » India » Mangaluru Auto Blast: Suspect Did Crypto Trading, Used Multiple Aadhar Cards, Reveal Police

Mangaluru Auto Blast: Suspect Did Crypto Trading, Used Multiple Aadhar Cards, Reveal Police

Mohammad Shariq did not talk about the plan to anyone, said intelligence sources, adding that all material was arranged and procured by him

By: News Desk

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: November 22, 2022, 20:56 IST

Mangalore, India

An 'ISIS-styled' photo of Mangaluru blast suspect Mohammed Shariq with the pressure cooker released by police. (News18)
An 'ISIS-styled' photo of Mangaluru blast suspect Mohammed Shariq with the pressure cooker released by police. (News18)

Mohammad Shariq, the key suspect in the Mangaluru blast that took place on Saturday traded in bitcoins and used multiple Aadhaar, a Times of India report quoted the police as saying. He was the auto passenger who himself got injured in the blast he orchestrated near the Kakanadi police station area. The apartment he rented in Mysuru was searched by teams of police and the bomb squad on Sunday.

A dossier of his previous terror activities was found by investigators, that revealed he was arrested in a Lashkar case 3 years back. He hailed from Soppugudde in Thirthahalli town of Shivamogga district in Karnataka.

Shariq did not talk about the plan to anyone, said intelligence sources, adding that all material was arranged and procured by him. The analysis of phone records is going on and police are trying to understand his associations in the past one month.

Materials used to make a bomb were found at his Mysuru flat. Shariq was “influenced and inspired" by a (terrorist) organisation with global presence, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar said.

Mohammad Shariq’s name had earlier surfaced when a communal clash broke out over putting up the Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s photo at a public place on August 15 in the district headquarters town of Shivamogga. The vandals had gone on a rampage and stabbed Prem Singh, a servant in a nearby shop.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the state government has taken a serious note of the Mangaluru blast case. He also said the state police are alert and have so far busted 18 terror sleeper cells in the state over a period of time. “We have taken it (Mangaluru blast case) seriously keeping in view the national security," Bommai told reporters.

first published: November 22, 2022, 20:49 IST
last updated: November 22, 2022, 20:56 IST
