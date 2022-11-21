Mangaluru Autorickshaw Blast: Main Accused Booked Under UAPA, NIA Likely to Take Over Probe

Karnataka Police on Monday said that the accused in the Mangaluru autorickshaw explosion case, which is being probed as an ‘act of terror’, has been booked under the stringent UAPA, adding that several materials used in making explosives were found during searches at his house.

Karnataka ADGP Alok Kumar, addressing a press briefing, said that the incident that took place on November there was a blast and both driver and auto driver had burn injuries. The main accused who was found with a fake Aadhar ID received 45 per cent burn injuries, Kumar said.

A low-intensity blast took place in an autorickshaw in Karnataka’s Mangaluru on Saturday, which the police later confirmed to be an act of terror. A passenger was carrying a bag that had a cooker bomb. It exploded, causing burn injuries to the passenger as well as driver of the auto. The auto driver is Purshottam Pujari and the passenger was identified as Shariq, the main accused, ADGP Alok Kumar said on Monday

“Incidentally or accidently the cooker bomb the passenger was carrying exploded, causing injuries to him and the as well as the driver of the auto. Shariq, resident of Tirthalli, is already an accused in three cases: Two in Mangaluru city and one in Shimogga police station," Kumar said.

The Karnataka top police official also added that the act was “inspired from a terror organisation which has global presence".

In another development, a special team from Mangaluru police have arrived at Nilgiri district to conduct an inquiry with a Private school teacher Surendran who has been detained for his connection with the Mangalore accused Shariq. The NIA team which probed the Coimbatore blast has now rushed to Mangaluru.

“Shariq was wanted in the Shimogga case and was on the run for a long time. After the Shimogga incident on August 15, he disappeared from there on the 20th and went towards Coimbatore and stayed there for 2-3 days. After that he went to Kerala, then returned to Tamil Nadu side, then he came to Karnataka and finally on Spetember 20 he hired a room in Lok Nayak Nagar of Mysore city. The owner’s name is Mohan Kumar," Kumar said during the press briefing on Monday.

