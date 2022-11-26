Mangaluru Blast: Police Issue New House Rental Policy, Clearance Certificate Now Compulsory in Mysuru

The Mangaluru autorickshaw blast has prompted Mysuru Police to come up with a new advisory for tenants in the city. As per the new norm, owners will now have to get a clearance certificate from nearby police station before renting out houses or flats to any person.

This decision comes days after an autorickshaw blast shook the city, putting it on high alert.

A news report in India Today mentioned that the new policy was rolled out root out any possibility of a person or group using a house for terror activity, the way it was used by Mangaluru blast suspect Mohammad Shariq. The acuused had rented the house in Mysore using fake documents

How To File Application

An individual will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100 at a police station to get a clearance certificate. The report stated that there are separate applications for the bachelor, family and paying guest (PG) owners.

The Commissioner of Police issued a notice, advising owners to give information about their tenants and adhere to the orders strictly.

Mangaluru Blast Diary

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Friday said Mangaluru blast accused had got ‘Islamic State training’ and had imparted the same to more than 40 people.

Terming the information available about the blast accused Mohammed Shariq (24) as scary, she said the accused came out on bail in the anti-India graffiti case because intense investigation did not take place.

The graffiti case refers to slogans praising terror groups that had surfaced on some public walls in Mangaluru city in November 2020. Shariq was arrested in connection with the case and later released on bail.

According to her, the suspected cooker bomb that exploded in a moving autorickshaw was meant for targeting the Kadri Manjunatha Swami Temple in Mangaluru.

Case Transferred To NIA

The Karnataka government on Thursday issued an order to hand over the investigation into Mangaluru blast case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The state government has written to the Ministry of Home Affairs recommending an NIA investigation into the case, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said in a statement.

