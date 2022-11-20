Mangaluru Blast: Fake Aadhaar, Muslim Suspect, Cooker Bomb, Coimbatore Link: 10 Things to Know

The lone passenger, who was injured in the low-intensity IED blast in an auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru City on Saturday night, is suspected to be behind the explosion, and was involved in the Shivamogga terror case, the police sources have said. The suspect, who was using a stolen Aadhaar card to fake his identity as Hindu, has been identified as Shariq, the police have said.

Here are the 10 key takeaways from the Mangaluru blast case:

1. The driver and passenger got injured in the IED blast that took place in an auto-rickshaw while it was moving in Nagur, Mangalore. The suspect, who has been identified as Shariq, was carrying an Aadhaar card of one Premraj, a resident of Hubballi, Karnataka.

2. When the Hubbali Police visited the address that was mentioned in the Aadhaar card, it was found that Shariq was faking his identity. The police interrogated Maruti, the father of real Premraj, who said his son was in Tumkur and works in Railways.

3. The Hubbali Police spoke to Premraj over phone and asked the Tumkur Police to get details about him. The police, after speaking with Premraj’s seniors and colleagues, found that he had lost his Aadhaar card twice: Once, two years ago, on a bus, and the second time, was about six months ago. But he never filed a complaint as the card was available online.

4. After knowing about the fake Aadhaar card, the Mangalore Police interrogated the injured suspect, who was using the Aadhaar card of Premraj with a different photo. The police got to know that the suspect was residing in Mysore. By faking Premraj’s identity, this suspect got a small room on rent in Metagalli PS limits, Mysore. The Mangalore Police interrogated the owner of the house in Mysore where the suspect was staying, and recovered materials, which are commonly used to prepare IEDs.

5. The suspect, Shariq, was on the run in the Shivamogga blast in January, 2021. The Mangalore Police is looking for Shariq’s parents to confirm his antecedents.

6. The police have also found that the suspect has a connection with the leader of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), Ijaz, who was about to fly to Dubai.

7. The Mangalore explosion draws similarities with the Coimbatore cylinder blast that took place in front of Sangameswarar Temple on October 23, 2022. Both the incidents took place on the way to some destination. In both the cases, the suspects had undergone circumcision. The investigation revealed that the Coimbatore blast was a terror plot being executed by the main accused, Jamesha Mubin, who died in the explosion.

8. Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai has praised the Karnataka Police for their investigation in the Mangalore blast case. The police have called the explosion an act of “terror".

9. The auto-rickshaw was hired by the passenger on the way to Pumpwell area where the suspect had asked for a drop. The cooker bomb, carried by the suspect, exploded in the auto-rickshaw as it jumped over the speed breaker near Naguri in Mangalore. The driver, who has been severely injured, has been admitted to Mangalore’s Father Muller Hospital, and has no links with the blast, the police sources have confirmed.

10. Both the driver and the suspect are out of danger, and will be interrogated by the Mangalore Police teams, the National Investigation Agency, Intelligence Bureau and the Anti-Terror Squad.

