Mangaluru Blast Updates: NIA to Probe Case as Terror Angle Suspected; Accused Was Arrested in Lashkar Case 3 Years Ago

Mangaluru Blast Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday claimed that the Mangaluru auto blast incident had “terror links", while Police revealed that the accused, identified as Mohammad Shariq, who was injured in the incident, was arrested three years ago in a Lashkar case. According to sources, now the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will probe the case.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old man is being questioned in Tamil Nadu in connection with the autorickshaw blast as the mobile SIM card used by the accused was allegedly bought using his Aadhar card, police said on Sunday.

Earlier, the Karnataka DGP claimed the incident as an “act of terror" and not an accident. The accused’s rented home in Mysuru was also raided with the bomb squad team on Sunday.

Here’s what we know so far in the blast case:

Police Interrogating Man Over Links with Accused: A 40-year-old man is being questioned in Tamil Nadu in connection with the autorickshaw blast as the mobile SIM card used by the accused was allegedly bought using his Aadhar card, police said on Sunday.

Suspect Faked Identity Using Hindu Name: Police probe on Sunday revealed that the passenger had undergone circumcision, and had faked his identity using a Hindu man’s name on his Aadhar card.

Accused on Police Radar For Some Time: The injured suspect was on the police radar for the last few months and had gone missing recently. According to police sources, the suspect is from Shivamogga, and lived in Mysuru for quite some time.

Accused Involved in Pro-terror Graffiti Case in Mangaluru: In November 2020, the accused, Mohammed Shariq, was directly involved in a pro-terror graffiti case in Mangaluru. Karnataka DGP Sood exclusively told News18 that Shariq had travelled to several parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, including Coimbatore.

Similar Attack Planned in Shivamogga: The accused passenger was reportedly planning a similar attack in Shivamogga, but the plan was busted by the police two months ago.

Explosion in Mangaluru Auto an ‘act of Terror’, Says Karnataka DGP: Karnataka Director General of Police, Praveen Sood termed the Mangaluru Auto blast incident, an “act of terror". In a tweet, the DGP said, “It’s confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an Act of Terror with intention to cause serious damage.

NIA to Probe Auto Blast Case: Karnataka State Police is probing deep into it along with central agencies. According to sources, now the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will probe the case.

“Deep Conspiracy Behind Incident," says Karnataka Minister: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said those injured in the blast were being provided good treatment. They are not in a position to speak. “The information we received shows that there is a deep conspiracy behind the incident.

