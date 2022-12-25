Home » News » India » Mangaluru Killing: Cops Impose Section 144, Ban Sale of Liquor After Murder in Katipalla

Mangaluru Killing: Cops Impose Section 144, Ban Sale of Liquor After Murder in Katipalla

According to reports, the victim was immediately taken to a hospital but he died during treatment. The body has now been shifted to A J Hospital for further treatment. A probe is underway to nab the duo.

Last Updated: December 25, 2022, 13:30 IST

The accused duo are yet to be arrested. (Pic: ANI)
The murder of a man by two unidentified persons has prompted the police to impose Section 144 in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor and Panambur police station area in Mangaluru from 6am on Dec 25 to 6am on Dec 27 in order to prevent any untoward incidents. The sale of liquor has also been banned till 10am on Dec 27.

According to reports, Mangaluru Commissioner P N Shashi Kumar said that the deceased, Jaleel, was stabbed to death by two unidentified miscreants when he was standing in front of his shop.  “The reason behind the murder is yet to be known," said the top police officer.

Reports said the victim was immediately taken to a hospital but he died during treatment. “Injured breathed his last and now the body is shifted to AJ hospital for further procedures," said Police Commissioner N Shashikumar, reported the news website.

Police said that the victim’s body has been shifted to A J Hospital for further treatment. A probe is now underway, said the top cop.

