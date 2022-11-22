Mohammed Shariq, 24, the passenger and prime suspect in Saturday’s autorickshaw blast in Mangaluru, is a lone wolf, top intelligence sources told CNN-News18. The suspect has suffered 45% burns.

He probably wanted to attack all places on his own and was not a suicide bomber, they said. “Shariq was not in touch with anyone and had no gang. The theory on his associates has been proved wrong," they said.

Shariq did not talk about the plan to anyone, said intelligence sources, adding that all material was arranged and procured by him.

They said the analysis of phone records is going on and they are trying to understand his associations in the past one month.

SEARCHES AT HIS HOUSE

Police found materials that go into making a bomb from the house where Shariq was staying as a tenant in Mysuru, a senior police official said on Monday.

Shariq was “influenced and inspired" by a (terrorist) organisation with global presence, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar said.

“…Our priority is to see that he survives, we have to take him to a stage where we can question him," Kumar said.

The police had termed the blast “an act of terror with intention to cause serious damage". “We found materials that are used in making a bomb such as ammonium nitrate, nuts, bolts and other material from Mohan Kumar’s house where he was staying," Kumar said.

His name had earlier surfaced when a communal clash broke out over putting up the Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s photo at a public place on August 15 in the district headquarters town of Shivamogga.

The vandals had gone on a rampage and stabbed Prem Singh, a servant in a nearby shop.

In this connection, police arrested Mohammed Zabihulla alias Charbi, Syed Yasin and Maaz Muneer Ahmed, while Shariq absconded.

Yasin and Maaz had told police at the time that they were “brainwashed" by Shariq. The group was planning to set up an Islamic State base in the country and wanted to “establish a Caliphate" in the country.

Shariq was also involved in painting objectionable graffiti in Mangaluru earlier, Kumar added.

With PTI Inputs

