Manhunt on in Mumbai to Locate Duo Who Asked Taxi Driver for Antilia's Location

Mumbai Police on Monday launched a manhunt for two unknown persons after a taxi driver informed the cops about the duo asking for Antilia’s location. Antilia is the home of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family. The cops have launched a search operation, while the driver’s statement is being recorded at Azad Maidan police station.

Sources said the police control room received a call from the taxi driver saying that two people in a car asked him for Antilia’s location. The driver, according to sources, told the police that the men spoke to him outside Killa Court near Azad Maidan and they had a bag in the car.

“We are looking for a silver-coloured car. Nakabandis have been put up in several places. A security alert is always there. The number of the car, provided by the taxi driver, is what we are looking for," said sources, adding that the number of the car might be fake.

Sources said that the police is looking for a silver-coloured Wagon-R with yellow number plate. The passengers are said to be seated on the backseat.

According to the initial details, the two men were in kurta pyjama and were conversing in Hindi and Urdu.

Meanwhile, a sketch of the duo is being prepared on the basis of the description given by the taxi driver and police are scanning footage from CCTV cameras in the area. Police will carry the manhunt on the basis of sketch.

Sources said that the auto driver informed the Police that the two were seen at Killa court signal. However, the complainant driver doesn’t know the direction in which the car went.

Mumbai Police DCP Zone 1 and Zone 2 are monitoring the investigation. Mumbai Crime Branch is also carrying out a parallel investigation.

Police have issued high alert for all entry and exit points in the city, sources said. The Mumbai police have put in barricades at various places. The police is carrying security check at five different places from Azad Maidan Police station to Antilia. They added that that the building is already under security and the police is looking for the car.

