Manipur Elections 2022 Voting LIVE Updates: Ex-CM Okram Ibobi Singh Among Others in Fray as 6 Districts Vote in Final Phase Today

Manipur Elections 2022 Voting LIVE Updates: Former three-time chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh and ex-deputy chief minister Gaikhangam Gangmei are among 92 candidates in the fray as Manipur votes in the second and final phase of assembly elections in 22 constituencies across six districts today.
The second phase of voting in Manipur began at 7 am today. Voting has started across 22 assembly constituencies and will go on till 4pm. The last hour of voting, between 3-4 pm will be reserved for Covid-19 patients.
Manipur CM N. Biren Singh urged voters to vote in large numbers in the second phase of Manipur elections.
Veteran Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh is seeking another term from this seat which he has won since the 2007 election. Singh also served as the Manipur CM from 2002 to 2017 and ensured that Congress was the single largest party in the Assembly in the previous election. In the 2017 polls, he contested against activist Irom Sharmila who was considered as a strong contender in Thoubal. This time, he is facing BJP’s Leitanthem Basanta Singh, JD(U)’s Irom Chaoba Singh and Shiv Sena’s Konsam Michael Singh.
Of the 60 assembly seats in Manipur, in 2017, the Congress got 28 and the Bharatiya Janata Party 21. The BJP managed to strike up alliances, got support from the National People’s Party (NPP) and Naga People’s Front (NPF), and formed the government under chief minister N Biren Singh, a former journalist and footballer. As the state votes on March 5 for second phase, who will the voters pick? READ MORE
Manipur registered a record voter turn out of 88.63 per cent out of a total of 12.09 lakh registered voters for the first phase of the state legislative Assembly elections for 38 assembly segments, a statement issued by the Chief Electoral Officer said, Female voter turnout at 89.96 per cent outnumbered male turnout recorded at 87.29 pc. Women “displayed more enthusiasm" the CEO said. Some 176 wheelchairs were also booked by physically disabled voters using IT applications. This and other measures saw 97 per cent of voters who are 100 years old and above exercising their franchise.
As per the chief electoral officer, a total of 8.38 lakh voters are eligible to vote in this phase in the districts of Thoubal, Chandel, Ukhrul, Senapati, Tamenglong, and Jiribam. The BJP has fielded 22 candidates, followed by Congress (18), National People’s Party (11), Janata Dal (United), and Naga People’s Front (10 each). Altogether 12 Independents and nominees of Shiv Sena, NCP, CPI, and several other parties are also contesting. Out of 92 candidates, 17 have criminal antecedents. Agarwal said that 223 polling stations will be manned completely by women polling personnel.
Manipur will decide the electoral fate of 92 candidates in 22 constituencies across six districts by voting in the second and last phase of assembly elections today. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajesh Agarwal said all arrangements are in place to hold the voting in 1,247 polling stations. The voting will begin at 7 am and to continue till 4 pm.
Of the 92 candidates, 17 have criminal antecedents, Agarwal said. He said that 223 polling stations will be manned completely by women polling personnel. Arrangements for webcasting or videography have been made in all polling stations while adequate central forces have been deployed.
The first phase of voting held on February 28 was marred by stray incidents of violence and repoll was ordered in 12 polling stations in three districts – Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Imphal East. Repoll in these areas where EVMs were damaged by miscreants will also take place on Saturday, the CEO said. Agarwal said that polling stations were sanitised while circles were drawn in polling stations for voters to stand in queues to avoid crowding to ensure COVID safe election.
“Besides, mask, glove, face shield, thermal scanners, PPE kit have been provided to polling parties. Voters who are COVID positive or are under quarantine will be allowed to vote at the last hour between 3 pm to 4 pm,” he said. Mobile phones are not allowed except for officials on duty within 100 meters of a polling station. Meanwhile, the High Court of Manipur has directed that all voters in the vicinity of 18 years in Heirok constituency of Thoubal district will have to produce two separate documents of proof of date of birth at the polling station. Separate verification counters shall be set up in all polling stations in that constituency so that no inconvenience is caused to other voters.
According to the Association for Democratic Reforms, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh got poorer by over Rs 4 lakh since 2017, while the assets of his deputy, Yumnam Joykumar Singh, nearly doubled during the same period. The Chief Minister’s assets dropped from Rs 1.52 crore in 2017 to Rs 1.47 crore in 2022. On the other hand, the assets of his deputy increased from Rs 2.29 crore to Rs 5.05 crore during the same period, the report said.
“Out of the 60 re-contesting MLAs, assets of 53 MLAs (88%) have increased ranging from 1% to 1,682% and assets of seven MLAs (12%) have decreased ranging from 3% to 34%,” the report said. The average assets of these 60 re-contesting MLAs fielded by various parties, including Independents, in 2017 was Rs 2.28 crore that jumped to Rs 4.22 crore in 2022. The average asset growth for these re-contesting MLAs between 2017 and 2022 is Rs 1.93 core or 85%.
