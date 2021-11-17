Manipur Govt Open to Talks with Militants, Will Not Give In to Anti-India Sentiment: CM Biren Singh

After one of the deadliest attacks in the northeast on November 13 in which the Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles, his wife and six-year-old son besides four paramilitary personnel died in an ambush, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh in an exclusive interview with News18 says he is open to talks with militants to reach an “amicable settlement" otherwise they will “have to face the consequence". “India will not succumb" to anti-national feelings, he said while assuring the people of Manipur of their safety.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

Advertisement

>Is there a deliberate attempt to destabilise the northeast? What is the current situation there?

That was an unfortunate accident. I, on behalf of the government of Manipur, strongly condemn the ambush, which killed one lady and child. Manipur-Myanmar border is 390 km; it is unguarded because of which militants take advantage. In the last four-and-a-half years after my govt came (to power), this incident never happened. I am also surprised. There must be vested interest as election is coming. These people are trying to destabilise and create panic among people who believe in democracy. I will not allow that to happen and I will not succumb. That area is already sanitised and paramilitary forces and commanders in that area are working hard to nab them. I will deliver justice.

>Do you think there has been some instigation from across the border?

Some instigation with some vested interest is obviously there. As of now, I cannot say without a proof but definitely they have tried it with a vested intention. They are trying to destabilise and they are jealous of the peace process in the last five years. Peace is the reason of their jealousy.

>How will you deal with this situation politically and from the perspective of security?

Within the state, in general places, there is no threat. This is happening in bordering areas such as Behang. They are taking the advantage of dense forest but they cannot enter the town and they are operating from across the border. Nothing will happen to general public.

>Attacking civilians has never happened. What is your take on that?

While the Assam Rifles commanding officer was visiting the outpost, this (attack) happened at that time. I cannot disclose much. What I can say is, we will defeat this type of terrorist act.

>Is fencing an issue? Have you spoken to the Centre?

Advertisement

Yes, it’s a porous area. We along with the MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) have identified vulnerable areas. We will fence at least 100 km as of now out of which the MHA has already given a go ahead for 40 km. The fencing work was on but it was being held due to some land dispute. But the MHA has already reached Imphal (Manipur capital) and is sorting it out. Fencing will continue, I can assure you. We will fence vulnerable areas first.

>Is there a China connection in Saturday’s attack?

Advertisement

I can’t comment from this position. The Centre and the home ministry will see this.

>Will this attack affect the upcoming state election?

This (attack) is nothing to do with election. It’s been happening on the border of Myanmar; they cannot enter the state. Though they tried but that’s not happening.

>So many Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were recovered from the site. Do you think it’s an intelligence failure?

We are seriously reviewing the intelligence part — how the attack happened and why it was not notified. We are looking into it.

Advertisement

>Are you open to talks with militants?

On behalf of the Central government, I invited them (militants) for talks. Some of them have shown a positive sign before this attack. I will continue talks.

>Has People’s Liberation Army (PLA) come forward for talks?

Table talk is the only solution but there should not be any violence. India is a strong country. India believes in political solution through talks and I think they have to come forward for talks for an amicable settlement.

>Can drug smuggling also be the reason for the attack?

Advertisement

I am totally for war on drugs. Manipur falls within the Golden Triangle taking advantage of which this smuggling is taking place. Enemy increases because of such actions.

>Will the government talk with Myanmar?

That’s a sensitive issue. The government will see. I have not spoken but it might be taken up by the Ministry of External Affairs. Talks with them is required and instability in Myanmar is also a problem.

>Do you think the coup in Myanmar in February has also had an effect on the situation?

Advertisement

The situation in Myanmar is definitely a problem and is related.

>What are the special outreach programmes of your government?

I believe the government should always mix with people. People connect is important. Keeping in touch with the grass root is important. In the last four years, I have introduced two-three schemes “go to hill" or “go to village". These were launched to deliver benefits at the doorstep. Manipur has achieved so many things in the last four years. Now, there is no bandh or blockade. We have started a programme to call the CM. People get confidence.

>Trinamool Congress says you have copied it as Mamata Banerjee too has similar programmes.

Advertisement

My programme started much before her. They have copied me. They have done recently “Duare Sarkar". I am happy others are following me. Kashmir and Delhi too copied me.

>From being a footballer to a journalist and now a CM, does it help?

Yes, I do things differently. Experience of each field helps me move forward.

>How does it feel when PM Modi applauds you?

Advertisement

It feels great. It is actually his love for Manipur. He has supported the state in every way. He has a special place for Manipur in his heart. We are indebted.

>How confident are you about the Manipur election, which his just three months away?

I am fully confident that we will come back with full majority. PM Narendra Modiji, JP Naddaji have helped us and this time the party leaders have helped us too. I have done development. I am fully confident that we will come back.

>What will be your strategy before polls on dealing with militants?

Advertisement

We will not allow this to happen again. India is a democratic country, if anybody wants to say something come and talk but we will not succumb. Come to talk otherwise you will have to face the consequence. We will not succumb to anti-India, anti-national feelings. I will make Manipur as a model state, that’s my dream.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.