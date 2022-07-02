Manipur Landslide: 8 from Assam Killed; State Govt to Airlift Bodies of Civilians

At least eight people from Assam, including one army jawan, have been killed so far in the landslide at a railway construction site in Manipur’s Noney district, state Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika said.

Twelve others from the state, including a railway engineer, are still missing, he said. The overall death toll in the landslide at Tupul yard railway construction camp in the neighbouring state on Wednesday night has increased to 25, while 38 others are still missing. It is an extremely tragic and unfortunate incident.

Search and rescue operations are going on in full swing, Hazarika, who reached Tupul on Saturday morning, told PTI.

